Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 Funeral service 10:00 AM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 Obituary

Kelleher, Robert M. MD ALBANY Dr. Robert Kelleher passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital, surrounded by his family and a steady parade of friends and colleagues. "Dr. Bob" was born in Fort Edward and grew up in Saratoga where his father practiced medicine from the basement of the family home. The Kelleher family was a raucous, loving, active clan. Dr. Bob attended St. Clements's School in Saratoga, Le Moyne College in Syracuse, and Albany Medical College. He completed a residency in internal medicine at the Cleveland Clinic and set up practice in Albany in 1976. He was medically affiliated with St. Peter's Hospital for 44 years, serving as chief of internal medicine and as a long-standing member of the Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee. His dedication to his practice, his patients and their families was legendary. Dr. Bob also served as chief medical officer of the New York State Police (N.Y.S.P.), a position he held with great honor. He deeply loved his N.Y.S.P. family and was honored by their trust in him. He often spoke of the dedication the N.Y.S.P. have for their brethren and to the community and his admiration for their compassion and commitment. His family is eternally grateful for all their support. Dr. Bob was known as "Dr. Dolittle" for his love of animals. He had many stories about the animals he grew up with, including Queenie the dancing circus Palomino. He filled his home with an assortment of critters - from chipmunks to squirrels to rabbits to dogs and cats - and he brought home many wounded wild animals to be nursed back to health. Dr. Bob lived a full and valued life. He was passionate about his life in medicine. He raised a beautiful loving family. He loved the minutia of daily life and didn't need fancy cars or bright lights to be happy. He knew that the measure of success is not the size of your bank account but the number of people whose lives you have touched - and he bettered the lives of all of those who were fortunate enough to know him. Dr. Bob was predeceased by his parents from Saratoga, Dr. Vincent (Ray) Kelleher and Helen (Bal) Kelleher; his sister, Helen Coyne; and his nephews, Clancy Coyne and Chase Campoli. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Ruth Ellen (Haag) Kelleher, who resides in the family home in Colonie; three sons, Jason Kelleher (Christine Zapotoczky) of Washington, D.C., Eric Kelleher (Sharon Huppe) of Orinda, Calif., and Ethan Kelleher (Megan Thomas) of Northboro, Mass.; six loving grandchildren, Peyton Kelleher (17), Jonathan Kelleher (14), Gavin Kelleher (11), Liam Kelleher (13), Jude Kelleher (nine), and Gabriel Kelleher (11); and siblings, Joseph Kelleher of Saratoga, Raymond Kelleher of Saratoga, Patrick Kelleher of Berea, Ky., and Mary Pat Glovich of Freehold, N.J. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 30, from 4-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A funeral service will be on Friday, May 31, at 10 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals. Graveside services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dr. Robert Kelleher may be made to the World Wildlife Federation or the Signal 30 Benefit Fund, which provides assistance to New York State Police Officers.







