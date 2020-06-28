Robert M. Peebles
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peebles, Robert M. LANSINGBURGH Robert M. Peebles, Jr. passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020, surrounded by family and loved ones in his home. Born in Bridgeport, Conn., Bob was the son of the late Robert M. Peebles and Gertrude K. Peebles. He spent his childhood in Keene, N.H., Kingston, N.Y., and Loudonville. The oldest of four children, Bob was a loyal, devoted, and supportive brother. A lifelong learner and scholar, he graduated from SUNY Albany with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in the Philosophy of Aesthetics. Bob's love of beauty and knowledge carried through his life in his hobbies. He loved to garden and tended his backyard with great joy. He loved to read about a wide range of topics and developed a delightfully varied library. He loved to discover great finds while antiquing and collected an eclectic array of pieces. Husband of the late Georgeen I. Peebles. Survivors include his daughter, Alison P. Madigan (Richard) of Alexandria, Va.; his siblings, Joan E. Peebles of Niskayuna, David K. Peebles of Clifton Park, and Sally P. Stern of Bolton Landing; and his faithful bulldog, Virgil. A small, private, graveside service and interment was held on June 20, in Albany Rural Cemetery. To honor Bob's love of dogs and the joy he received from their company, donations may be made to Cornell University, College of Veterinary Medicine, 602 Tower Road, Ithaca, NY 14853-6401 or through their website at https://www.vet.cornell.edu/giving For online condolences please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-1722
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved