Peebles, Robert M. LANSINGBURGH Robert M. Peebles, Jr. passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020, surrounded by family and loved ones in his home. Born in Bridgeport, Conn., Bob was the son of the late Robert M. Peebles and Gertrude K. Peebles. He spent his childhood in Keene, N.H., Kingston, N.Y., and Loudonville. The oldest of four children, Bob was a loyal, devoted, and supportive brother. A lifelong learner and scholar, he graduated from SUNY Albany with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in the Philosophy of Aesthetics. Bob's love of beauty and knowledge carried through his life in his hobbies. He loved to garden and tended his backyard with great joy. He loved to read about a wide range of topics and developed a delightfully varied library. He loved to discover great finds while antiquing and collected an eclectic array of pieces. Husband of the late Georgeen I. Peebles. Survivors include his daughter, Alison P. Madigan (Richard) of Alexandria, Va.; his siblings, Joan E. Peebles of Niskayuna, David K. Peebles of Clifton Park, and Sally P. Stern of Bolton Landing; and his faithful bulldog, Virgil. A small, private, graveside service and interment was held on June 20, in Albany Rural Cemetery. To honor Bob's love of dogs and the joy he received from their company, donations may be made to Cornell University, College of Veterinary Medicine, 602 Tower Road, Ithaca, NY 14853-6401 or through their website at https://www.vet.cornell.edu/giving For online condolences please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 28, 2020.