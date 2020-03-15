Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Martin Howard. View Sign Service Information Tunison Funeral Home 105 Lake Avenue Saratoga Springs , NY 12866 (518)-584-0440 Send Flowers Obituary

Howard, Robert Martin GANSEVOORT Mr. Robert Martin Howard of Gansevoort, passed away of natural causes on Sunday, March 8, 2020. He died on a beautiful sunny day, outside, surrounded by loved ones. Robert was 67 years old. Mr. Howard was born May 19, 1952, in the Bronx. He was the son of the late John and Della (Crowley) Howard. He grew up in Putnam Lake, N.Y. and later moved to the greater Saratoga region in 1985. Robert, whose friends called him Bob was a retired New York State corrections officer. He enjoyed the outdoors, supporting charitable endeavors, traveling and most importantly all things family. Robert was a devout Catholic, and a parishioner of St. Clement's Church in Saratoga Springs. Mr. Howard is survived by his sons, Michael M. Howard of Fort Benning, Ga., and Shawn T. Howard, daughter-in-law Andrea, and his adored grandson Wyatt of Saratoga Springs; beloved former wife and best friend Jill Howard of Gansevoort; recently united daughter Alycia Rose, and granddaughter Skylar of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; sister Marie Bennett of Katy, Texas, brother John Howard of Poughquag, N.Y., and brother Gerard Howard of Fayetteville, Texas; cousin Claire Mulvihill of the Bronx; numerous nephews, nieces and extended family. Robert was predeceased by his siblings, Kathleen, Kevin and Stephen Howard. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on March 17, at 11 a.m. in St. Clement's Church in Saratoga Springs. Mr. Howard, a proud veteran, will be laid to rest in the Saratoga National Cemetery following the Mass. Calling hours will be held on Monday, March 16, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Tunison Funeral Home, 105 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs. Memorial contributions may be made to a foundation being created in Mr. Howard's name which will provide life saving cardiac support in needed locations. Those wishing to support this cause may visit the GoFundMe page: gf.me/u/xq35w7 Arrangements by Marra Funeral Home. For more information, please visit











