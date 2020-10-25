Megirian, Robert DELMAR Robert Megirian, 94, the loving husband of 63 years of Lee H. Megirian and devoted father of Nancy H. Duprey (Jim Chiera) passed away peacefully on October 23, 2020. Bob was a tank commander in World War II. He graduated from Colgate University before going on to earn his Ph.D. He was a professor and assistant dean of Pharmacology at Albany Medical College for 34 years. His biggest joy was his family. Bob enjoyed summers on Cape Cod and in later years Sunday drives with his daughter. He is also survived by his brother David; his nieces, Ruth (Roy), and Hedi; and nephew Rene'. He was predeceased by his mother Della Possell and his stepfather Roy Possell; and nephew Dirk Megirian. Services will be private. Please see NewComerAlbany.com
