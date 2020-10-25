1/
Robert Megirian
Megirian, Robert DELMAR Robert Megirian, 94, the loving husband of 63 years of Lee H. Megirian and devoted father of Nancy H. Duprey (Jim Chiera) passed away peacefully on October 23, 2020. Bob was a tank commander in World War II. He graduated from Colgate University before going on to earn his Ph.D. He was a professor and assistant dean of Pharmacology at Albany Medical College for 34 years. His biggest joy was his family. Bob enjoyed summers on Cape Cod and in later years Sunday drives with his daughter. He is also survived by his brother David; his nieces, Ruth (Roy), and Hedi; and nephew Rene'. He was predeceased by his mother Della Possell and his stepfather Roy Possell; and nephew Dirk Megirian. Services will be private. Please see NewComerAlbany.com for more information.






Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
