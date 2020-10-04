Muller, Robert Sr. NORTH PORT, Fla. Robert Muller Sr., 85, passed away peacefully at home on September 21, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Bob was born in Queens, moved upstate and married the love of his life, Anna Rosenquist Muller, on July 10, 1954. Bob and Anna lived and raised their five children in Coxsackie, before moving to North Port, Fla. 15 years ago. Bob worked for the N.Y.S. Department of Corrections for over 35 years prior to retiring. Bob formed many strong friendships with the people he worked with in Corrections. Bob was a hard-working man often taking on carpentry jobs as this was one of many skills that came naturally to him. There never seemed to be anything he couldn't build or fix. In addition to carpentry, Bob was an amazing gardener sharing the fruits of his labor with friends and neighbors in both Coxsackie and North Port. Bob was an avid sportsman enjoying hunting and fishing. Boating was a favorite pastime with many hours spent on the Hudson River, St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario. Bob was active in the Coxsackie Yacht Club for several years and even served as Commodore. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Edna Muller; and his wife Anna. Bob is survived by his brother Chuck Muller (Linda); children, Alice Jenkins, Robert Alan Muller Jr., Kathleen Swengros (Richard), John Muller (Nora), and Susan Lasher (Perry). Bob is also survived by his grandchildren, Alison Potter (John), Chester Jenkins III, Richard Swengros Jr (Jenna), Lynn Harner (Keith), Catherine France, Nikki Muller, John Muller Jr (Nadia), Brittany Pebler, Sara Lasher, and Kaylee Lasher (Leo); and great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Potter, Addison Swengros, Riley Swengros, Christopher Harner, Emily Harner, Wyatt France, Hayden France, Madeline Muller, Anya Muller and Rosalie Muller. Bob will be remembered by his family as Big Bobby Muller, Bob the Builder, the family chef, for his guidance and wisdom, and his many stories. The family would like to give special thanks to their friends Harry and Nancy Kelble and Bonnie O'Brien for their continued support through this difficult time. Graveside services will be held on October 24, in the Riverside Cemetery in Coxsackie with a procession starting from the W.C. Brady's Sons Funeral Home at 11 a.m. The family also request that in lieu of flowers, please send donations in the memory of Anna to: Coxsackie-Athens CSD, RE: Robert & Anna Muller Memorial Scholarship, 24 Sunset Blvd., Coxsackie, NY, 12051.





