Sitterly, Robert N. ALBANY Robert N. Sitterly, 89 of Albany, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, August 8, 2019, at the Troy Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born in Rensselaer, a son of the late Alfred and Florence Sitterly. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Following his time in the military, he worked for many years for Klarsfeld Schwinn Cyclery on Hudson Avenue then Central Avenue in Albany. Bob later worked for many years as a security guard at St. Peter's Hospital. He enjoyed working outdoors and was a fix-it man. He also enjoyed vacationing in Wells, Maine and the Adirondacks. He liked watching old movies on T.V. with Betty. Bob was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Betty Sitterly in 2016. He is survived by his dear sons, John (Debra), Alan (Cathy), Douglas (Carol) and Dan (Kym) Sitterly; his grandchildren, Robert J., Holly, Lauren, Alessandra and Richard Sitterly; great-granddaughters, Selene, Kira, and Maggie; his sisters, Bernice Becker, Beverly Cicardi and Carol Ymula; sister-in-law, Rosemary Godoy; and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Dr. N. Patel of Community Care. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a memorial service to immediately follow at 1 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the or to in Robert's memory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 12, 2019