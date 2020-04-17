Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Nicholson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nicholson, Robert ALBANY Robert Nicholson, 75, departed this life on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Robert or "Beaver," as he was affectionately known to those who knew him, was born in Melvin, Ala. on October 17, 1944. He was the son of the late Davis Everett and Leola Nicholson. He was married for 50 years to his loving wife, Jean (Paschal) Nicholson. Robert received his formal education in the Alabama Public School System and pursued a career of service in the United States Army after relocating to Albany. Robert was honorably discharged from active duty but continued to serve for over 25 years as an employee of the Watervliet Arsenal. After retiring, Robert remained active doing the things he loved the most, including fishing on his boat, hunting, and participating in his bowling league. Robert was a dedicated and longstanding member of the Prince Hall Masons. He was originally a member the Mt. Zion Lodge in Catskill (past master), and demitted to the Capital City Lodge #78 in Albany. He was most recently appointed the district deputy grand master of the fifth district. He was also a 33rd Degree Mason of Albany Consistory #90 and was also a member of Al Tabari Temple #121. He was also a faithful member of the Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church in Albany, where he served and sang with the Male Chorus. Throughout his life, Robert continued to make a lasting impact on many people. He is survived by his loving wife, Jean; his son Marc and daughter Connie; his grandchildren, Jahlonna, Essence Zenovia, and Nathelia; his siblings, Diane and Carole of California, William of Texas, Maxine, Stanley, Ernest and Elsie, all of Albany, Minnie, Barbara, and Patricia, all of Alabama. He also leaves to mourn a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. He was predeceased by his daughter, Tenita Nicholson; his sister, Janet Moore; and his brothers, Daniel Everett and Fletcher Nicholson Jr. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to New Comer Cremations & Funerals.











