|
|
Bennett, Robert "Bob" O. HALFMOON Robert "Bob" O. Bennett, 91 of Fellows Road, died on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady. He was born on May 24, 1928, in Albany and was the son of the late Robert Owen and Alice Ahl Bennett. He was educated in the Albany School system and was the husband of the late Eileen L. Robitaille Bennett, whom he married on April 19, 1952. Bob was a harness horse trainer and driver who worked in the sport for over 40 years. He was affectionately known as "Sonny" and "Red." He enjoyed flea markets who also was a live stock and cattle dealer. He was the devoted father of Robert O. (Joann) Bennett Jr. of Halfmoon, Susan E. (Simon) Sherman of Ridgeland, Miss., Jeffrey L. (Deirdre) Bennett of Halfmoon and the late Timothy E. Bennett; brother of Owen (Pamela) Bennett of Latham, Ronald (Myrna) Bennett of Montana and the late Wayne and Bruce Bennett; grandfather of Timothy (Natasha), Jennifer, Jeffrey Jr., Simon III and Abbey; great-grandfather of Gracelyn; also survived by several nieces and nephews.In addition to his late wife and son, Bob was also predeceased by his longtime companion, Joan Rexford. The funeral will be held on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9, Clifton Park. Calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Interment will be private in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Watervliet.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 7, 2020