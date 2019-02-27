Burt, Robert O. SCHENECTADY Robert O. Burt, 89, passed away on February 26, 2019. Robert was a Korean War veteran and retired from the United States Army in 1967. Robert is survived by his wife of 69 years, Joan; four children, Therese (Peter) Andrews, Robert (Kathy) Burt, James Burt, and Mary Ellen Burt; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Private services will be held in the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert O. Burt.
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 27, 2019