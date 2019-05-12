|
Budesheim, Robert P. AVERILL PARK Robert P. Budesheim, 83 of Averill Park, passed away on May 8, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital with loved ones at his side. Born on November 12, 1935, in Brooklyn, he was the son of the late Benjamin and Ruth Simond Budesheim; and the husband of Dorothy Bunney Budesheim for 47 years until her death in 2007. Bob's family moved from Brooklyn to Averill Park in 1952 and he graduated from Averill Park High School in 1953. Fresh out of school he worked at his father's business, Ben's Auto Repair and Gas Station in Averill Park, until joining the United States Marine Corps in 1954. Upon his discharge from the Marine Corps in 1957, he began working at Hoosick Electric Company in Troy, ultimately becoming a master electrician and owner of the business. He operated Hoosick Electric Company until his retirement in 2003. Bob was a life member and one of the most decorated firefighters in the 119-year history of the Averill Park & Sand Lake Volunteer Fire Department, becoming a first-line member in 1961. The fire company was Bob's second family and he relished in that brotherhood. In retirement he enjoyed woodworking, gardening, spending time with his family around the swimming pool and helping others. He was always ready and willing to drop everything to help those in need and did so too many times to count. Bob is survived by his daughters, Linda (Jeffrey) Lang of Brunswick, Diane (Scott) Bentley of Poestenkill, Dorothy (Thomas) Ryan of Averill Park and Mary Budesheim of Poestenkill. He is also survived by seventeen grandchildren, Andrew, Diana, Matthew, Maya, Aaron, Shia and Alan Lang; Samantha Bentley Robitaille, Sarah, Scott, Daniel and Cassandra Bentley; Amanda, Patrick and Elaina Ryan; Benjamin Glasser and Isabel Tigue; and one great-grandchild, Sophia Jean Robitaille. Bob is also survived by his sisters, Mildred Volweider of Scotia and Ruth Pedersen of Raleigh, N.C. Bob was predeceased by his siblings, Marie Brenneck, George Budesheim, Benjamin Budesheim, Dorothy Springer and Margaret Cannati. Thank you to the North Care Team at Samaritan Hospital ICU - especially Deb, Lori and Sharon; and the Samaritan Hospital Emergency Room team - especially Kelly Littlejohn and Doctor John Paige. Finally, a special thank you to son-in-law Tom Ryan - more a son than a son-in-law - who was a care-giver, aide and, most importantly, friend to Bob during the past few years. Relatives and friends are invited and may call from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, May 13, at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel, 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake, Averill Park followed by a service at 7 p.m. A private interment will be held in St. Henry's Cemetery in Averill Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to at and at shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc Visit www.perrykomdat.com for directions and a private guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 12, 2019
