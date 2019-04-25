Daniels, Robert P. "Bob" ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. Robert P. "Bob" Daniels, 80 of St. Petersburg, died peacefully on April 21, 2019, with his brother Michael Daniels and sister-in-law Donna Daniels by his side. Bob was born in Westport, N.Y. on August 3, 1938, to Oakley and Ruth (Pierce) Daniels; he was a graduate of Elizabethtown High School and Albany Business College. Bob worked for decades as an accountant, lastly for Catholic Charities in St. Petersburg. As a retiree, he was a friend to all at the Gateway Mobile Home Park, and very proud to have served as past president of the Mobile Park Association. Bob enjoyed swimming, the beach, the restoration and re-selling of antique furniture, opera, and wine-tasting. He strove for a meticulous perfection in all his hobbies. In addition to the above-mentioned brother and sister-in-law, Bob is survived by his two children, Mark Daniels (Molly) of Albany and Melissa Houghton of Clifton Park; four grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Roberta Daniels, Bonne Daniels, and Linda Lee Kojetin; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, and his brothers, Carroll "Carl" Daniels, George "Oakley" Daniels Sr., and Albert A. Daniels.



