Donnelly, Robert P. Sr. SCHODACK Robert (Bob) P. Donnelly, Sr., 77, passed peacefully on May 11, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born June 9, 1941, in Sherwood Park, NY, to Esther Kapp Donnelly and William Donnelly; predeceased by his parents, stepfather, John Donnelly; brothers William, Francis, Edward, Jack, James and Paul. Bob and his loving wife, Kay, cherished 57 years of marriage. They raised their family in Castleton-on-Hudson where Bob was the proud owner of Donnelly Plumbing & Heating for 22 years. He was a life member of the Castleton Volunteer Fire Company. To know Bob was to love Bob. His amazing sense of humor brought joy to everyone he met. Bob enjoyed gardening, driving bus and limo, and traveling. Bob's family was precious to him. Father to Rob, Kevin (Sue), Randy (Amy); grandfather to Jennifer Olmstead, Adrian, Andrew and Madeline Donnelly, Justin, Kaylee, Alyssa and Braydon Donnelly; great- grandfather to Daniel Olmstead; brother to Jane (Ed) Szafran, Vince (Joyce) Donnelly; and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Tuesday 11 a.m. from the Wm. J. Rockefeller funeral home, 165 Columbia Turnpike, Renssealer. Interment will be in Horizonview Cemetery Castleton. Friends may call Monday from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home. The family wishes to thank Hospice for their support and guidance through Bob's journey. Donations may be made in Bob's name to Community Hospice of Rensselaer County, 310 So. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208 Published in Albany Times Union on May 12, 2019