Engel, Robert P. EAST GREENBUSH Robert P. Engel, 91 of East Greenbush, passed away peacefully, September 18, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Bob was born on August 28, 1928, to Paul J. Engel and Ruth (Parker) Engel. He was predeceased by his wife, Virginia (O'Brien) Engel; and siblings, James, Ruth "Sis" Mone and Paul. Bob was a graduate of Vincentian Institute and served as a paratrooper in the Army 11th Airborne Division, playing football all along the way. Afterwards, he worked with his father and brother in the family painting business, Paul Engel & Sons, before establishing his own Engel Painting and Wallpaper Co. He was a lifelong Red Sox fan and fondly recalled watching Ted Williams from the bleachers in Fenway Park for 50 cents. His family had a camp on Brant Lake where he spent summers as a boy, an experience he generously shared over the years with many relatives and friends. Many a fish-tale were told and grandchildren heard the lore of "Walter," the granddaddy bass yet to be caught. Throughout his life, Bob was known to be exceptionally kind and affable, making friends wherever he went. Survivors include sons, Stephen (Terri) and Gregory (Abby); brother Leonard (Joan) Engel; as well as his grandchildren, Derek (Alissa), Brienne, Conner, Brody, Mahra Davidson and Christopher. Relatives and friends may call from 2 - 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Bob's memory to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 20, 2019