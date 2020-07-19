1/1
Robert P. Wittemann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wittemann, Robert P. CLIFTON PARK Robert P. Wittemann, 86, formerly of Clifton Park, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at Ellis Residential and Rehabilitation Center in Schenectady. Born in the Bronx he was the son of the late Peter and Theresa Redling Wittemann. He moved to this area 30 years ago. Robert was a roofer by trade and was a member of the Roofers Local 154 of Hauppauge, Long Island. He was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church, in Waterford. Robert was the father of Ann Dean (Joseph) of Copiague, Thomas Wittemann (Jeannine) of Latham, Peter Wittemann of California, Joseph Wittemann of Altamont, Margaret Ouazzani of Clifton Park, Stephen Wittemann (Karen) of Pensacola, Fla. and the late Walter Wittemann. He was the longtime companion of Eleanor Pollier. He was the brother of the late Richard Wittemann. Seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive. Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services at 12 p.m. on Wednesday at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 119 Broad St., Waterford. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved