Wittemann, Robert P. CLIFTON PARK Robert P. Wittemann, 86, formerly of Clifton Park, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at Ellis Residential and Rehabilitation Center in Schenectady. Born in the Bronx he was the son of the late Peter and Theresa Redling Wittemann. He moved to this area 30 years ago. Robert was a roofer by trade and was a member of the Roofers Local 154 of Hauppauge, Long Island. He was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church, in Waterford. Robert was the father of Ann Dean (Joseph) of Copiague, Thomas Wittemann (Jeannine) of Latham, Peter Wittemann of California, Joseph Wittemann of Altamont, Margaret Ouazzani of Clifton Park, Stephen Wittemann (Karen) of Pensacola, Fla. and the late Walter Wittemann. He was the longtime companion of Eleanor Pollier. He was the brother of the late Richard Wittemann. Seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive. Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services at 12 p.m. on Wednesday at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 119 Broad St., Waterford. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com