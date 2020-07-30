Farrigan, Robert R. ALBANY Robert R. Farrigan, 91 of Albany, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at St. Peter's Nursing & Rehab. Born in Albany on September 18, 1928, Robert was the son of the late Paul and Jessie (Funk) Farrigan. Robert was a graduate of the Cathedral High School, class of 1946, and would go on to proudly serve his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Upon his return from the war, Robert then married the love of his life Joan (Jubert) Farrigan, on July 15, 1956, and together they would raise their family of six children. Robert worked for more than 50 years at Trading Port Grocery in Albany, retiring as manager. Robert enjoyed many evenings out dancing with his wife at the Desmond. He was dedicated to his family and enjoyed social gatherings. He especially enjoyed his role as Papa. In addition to his wife, Joan, Robert is survived by his children, Linda (Clifford) Ogniewski, Bonnie (Alan) Haskell, Robert (Ann) Farrigan, Ronald (Amy) Farrigan, Joanne Smith (Paul) and Amy (Stephen) Messier. Robert is survived by 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, Robert was predeceased by his brother, Paul Farrigan. There will be no calling hours. Prayers will be offered at 12 p.m. on Friday, July 31, in Memory Gardens, Colonie. The family is planning a celebration of life for a later date. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of St. Peter's Nursing & Rehab in Albany for their excellent care of Robert. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Peter's Nursing & Rehab., 301 Hackett Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com