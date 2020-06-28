Faust, Dr. Robert R. Jr. ALBANY Dr. Robert R. Faust Jr., 84 of Albany, N.Y., passed away at his home surrounded by family on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Born on October 29, 1935, in Albany, he was the son of the late Dr. Robert R. Faust Sr. and Queene Homan Faust. Dr. Faust graduated from Milne High School in Albany and went on to receive his BA degree from Grinnell College in Iowa. He then attended Albany Medical College where he received his MD. After college, Dr. Faust did his residency in internal medicine at Albany Medical Center and was called to serve as a doctor with the U.S. Army Engineer Battalion during the Vietnam War. After his time in Vietnam, he completed his training in internal medicine as well as pulmonology. He was married in the summer of 1972 and opened his own medical practice at the same location where his father had practiced medicine, in the home he grew up in on Western Ave. He served the Albany area as a doctor for over 40 years until his retirement in 2012. A testament to his dedication to his patients, Dr. Faust was one of the only doctors in the area to perform house calls up until his retirement. He was an active member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church of Albany, serving as a Deacon and singing bass in the choir. He was very devoted to his family and, despite his long hours, rarely missed a sporting or school event and even served as the team doctor for some of his children's sports teams. In the summer, he could be found enjoying long hours with his family at his side at their cottage on Warner's Lake. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Martha J. Faust whom he married on June 3, 1972; his two sons, Robert R. (Alejandra) Faust III of Arlington, Mass. and William C. (Eileen) Faust of Winchester, Mass.; his sister, Nancy Dougherty of Branford, Conn.; and his six grandchildren, Emma, Sofia and Thomas Faust and Theodore, Simon and Benjamin Faust. Due to current COVID19 restrictions, funeral services will be held privately for the family. Burial will take place in Albany Rural Cemetery, Menands. A public memorial service will be announced and held at a later date at the Westminster Presbyterian Church of Albany. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dr. Faust's memory to The Community Hospice of Albany, NY. www.communityhospice.org. To express condolences visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 28, 2020.