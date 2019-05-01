Hyatt, Robert R. MENANDS Robert R. Hyatt, 75, passed into eternal life on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Robert was the son of the late Robert and Margaret (McDermott) Hyatt and is survived by his daughter and her husband, Raina and Jay Burns of Troy; his son Demian Hyatt of Troy; and his grandchildren, Jayden Hyatt, Ashley McCarthy, Anna and Jason Burns. Born and raised in Troy, Robert was a life-long area resident. He was employed by the New York State Library in Albany and retired in 2007 after more than 30 years of service. In his retirement years, Robert enjoyed quiet times at home and listening to music. He was a fan of the Beatles. Robert was true to his Catholic upbringing and was devout in his faith. He attended Mass at both St. Anthony's Church and St. Joseph's Church in Troy. A service will be held on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet. Friends are invited to attend and may also visit with Robert's family from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, prior to the service. The Rite of Committal and interment will be held privately in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. For those who wish to remember Robert in a special way, his family suggests donations be made to the , Inc., 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY, 10016. Visit parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a message of sympathy and for driving directions.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 1, 2019