1/
Robert R. "Bob" Kennedy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kennedy, Robert R. "Bob" GETTYSBURG, Pa. Robert R. "Bob" Kennedy, was called to heaven on October 17, 2019, in the York Hospital, in York, Pa. Bob was born in Albany on September 18, 1941, to the late Frances (Kent) Kennedy and Raymond Kennedy. He is survived by his daughter Laura Kennedy; and son Mark Kennedy (Ann) from his late wife Dorris Gabriels Kennedy. Bob is also survived by his sons from his late first wife Hazel Kennedy, Raymond (Debbie) Kennedy, Greg (Meghan) Kennedy Sr., and Richard (Ada) Kennedy; in addition to several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bob proudly served in the United States Navy early in life. In later years, he joined the Masonic brotherhood. Anyone who knew Bob could see his love of life and his family. He touched so many lives and will fondly be remembered. Family and friends are invited to attend his burial on September 18, at 10 a.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Flowers may be brought the day of the ceremony.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved