Kennedy, Robert R. "Bob" GETTYSBURG, Pa. Robert R. "Bob" Kennedy, was called to heaven on October 17, 2019, in the York Hospital, in York, Pa. Bob was born in Albany on September 18, 1941, to the late Frances (Kent) Kennedy and Raymond Kennedy. He is survived by his daughter Laura Kennedy; and son Mark Kennedy (Ann) from his late wife Dorris Gabriels Kennedy. Bob is also survived by his sons from his late first wife Hazel Kennedy, Raymond (Debbie) Kennedy, Greg (Meghan) Kennedy Sr., and Richard (Ada) Kennedy; in addition to several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bob proudly served in the United States Navy early in life. In later years, he joined the Masonic brotherhood. Anyone who knew Bob could see his love of life and his family. He touched so many lives and will fondly be remembered. Family and friends are invited to attend his burial on September 18, at 10 a.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Flowers may be brought the day of the ceremony.