Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Waterford, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Ryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert R. Ryan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert R. Ryan Obituary
Ryan, Robert R. WATERFORD Robert R. Ryan, 85 of Division Street, died on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Eddy Village Green. Born and educated in Albany, he was the son of the late Frank and Mary Hebert Ryan. He was a 1954 graduate of Albany High School. Bob was employed for 30 years by the U.S. Postal Service and retired in 1990. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a former member of the Waterford Bocce League, enjoyed playing pool at Don and Paul's with all his good buddies and he also enjoyed being with all his new friends at Eddy Village Green, House 22! He had volunteered with the Meals On Wheels Program in Waterford. A communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Waterford, he had served as an usher there. He was the husband of the late Emma Esposito Ryan who died in 2007. He is survived by his children, Frank Ryan and Karen Ryan (friend Tom Rocco) of Waterford; and was the brother of John Ryan of Colonie, the late Dr. F. Paul Ryan and Marilyn Servideo. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Also, he loved his cat, Muffins! Funeral services will be on Thursday from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford at 9 a.m. and at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Waterford. Interment with military honors will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Disease Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, #405, Albany, NY, 12205. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
Download Now