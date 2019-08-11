Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert R. "Bob" Salamone. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:30 AM Pat's Barn, 110 Defreest Drive, Troy , NY View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Salamone, Robert "Bob" R. EDGARTOWN, Mass. Robert "Bob" R. Salamone, 69 of Edgartown, Mass. and formerly of Delmar, N.Y. passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019, at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, surrounded by his loving and devoted family. Bob's love for his family was evident in all that he did. He was the loving husband and best friend to Helen D. Salamone for 44 years. He believed in his daughters, Sara Maria Salamone of Queens, N.Y. (Tyler Lafreniere), and Rebecca Jones (Ryan), of Delmar, N.Y.; and his two beautiful granddaughters, Zuzu Lafreniere and Alice Jones were his greatest gifts. He had a very strong bond with his brother Anthony Salamone (Amy) of Albany, N.Y. and his nephew Michael, who were all a source of constant support and strength; their relationship was always a source of pride. He was predeceased by his parents, Domenico and Victoria Salamone; and his nephew, Scott McAndrews. His extended family loved him deeply, unconditionally and supported him during his health struggles over the past year. He is remembered and greatly missed by Briggs (Isabelle) McAndrews of Sackets Harbor, N.Y., Brian McAndrews (Pam Sabetta) and Cathy McAndrews of Moscow, Pa. and Dennis (Elizabeth) McAndrews of Wayne, Pa., as well as his affectionate nieces, who each shared a unique and special connection with him. Born in New York City, Bob received both his bachelor's and master's degrees from Cortland State University. He was a teacher, coach and house leader at the Bethlehem Central School District for 33 years, retiring in 2007. Bob coached football, softball and middle school basketball during his tenure in the Bethlehem schools, and he was actively involved in the community. Bob established the Delmar Father's Day race, served on the Bethlehem Youth Court and trained police recruits in Project Adventure. Bob built a playground at Slingerlands School, planted and maintained a garden at the Early Learning Center and also coached the Tri-Village Softball League. He was a founding member of BOU and was selected by the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce as Citizen of the Year in 1997. He helped create and run the Step-Up program at BCMS, as well as the S.W.A.T. morning program for students. His passion for teaching and influencing others in wellness, health and physical activity was a primary focus in his day to day life. While living on Martha's Vineyard, which was always his dream, he became a member of the Mink Meadows Golf Club. He was also the surveyor of the Meetinghouse Cornerway Road Association for more than 10 years and volunteered at the annual Beach Cleanup Day and the Impossible Dreams Auction. Bob touched many lives with his kind and generous spirit and never hesitated to lend a hand to a friend with a project. He had many joys in his life, including golf, skiing, biking, running, baking, gardening, was an avid Yankees fan and loved long walks to the beach with his love, Helen. A memorial remembrance celebration will be held on Sunday, September 15, at 11:30 a.m. at Pat's Barn, 110 Defreest Drive, Troy. All are welcome. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. To honor his memory and in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Niskayuna Community Foundation, Scott McAndrews Scholarship:



