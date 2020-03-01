Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert R. Zick. View Sign Service Information Applebee Funeral Home 403 Kenwood Ave. Delmar , NY 12054 (518)-439-2715 Send Flowers Obituary

Zick, Robert R. SLINGERLANDS Robert Roland Zick passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020. He was born on March 29, 1931 in Rockford, Ill. to the late Hon. Judge Leon Zick and Mildred Zick. Robert "Bob" graduated from the University of Colorado with a B.A. in Psychology before enlisting in the Army. After the Army Bob began working for Southworth Machinery. At the time of his retirement he was the vice president of Parts and Service. Bob is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sue Morgan Zick; his three children, Robert Todd (Beth) Zick, Brett Morgan (Whitney) Zick and Amy Helene Zick; as well as four grandchildren, Robert Cartwright, Maggie Cartwright, Jillian Zick and Adam Zick. Bob was a true family man. His family was his world and they came above all else in his life. Bob was a local cub master for the Boy Scouts, a member of the Bethlehem Board of Education, a right hand to his wife during Equinox Thanksgiving dinner preparations, a builder with Habitat for Humanity and the master carpenter for all his wife's creative interior design needs. He and Sue were also long standing members of the First United Methodist in Delmar. Bob and Sue had a second home on Cape Cod where they shared many happy memories with family and friends. After retirement, Bob and Sue spent extended periods there and they especially loved the off season. Bob could often be found in his kayak with a fishing pole by his side. Bob touched the lives of many and wishes to be remembered for his big heart and genuine soul. At his request, a private service will be held. In lieu of flowers please make a gift in his name to Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway #1509, New York, NY 10018 or Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 So. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208.











