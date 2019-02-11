Rossetti, Robert WATERVLIET Robert J. Rossetti, 77, died February 9, 2019. Born in Troy on July 2, 1941, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary DeSantis Rossetti. He was raised and educated in Watervliet. He was employed by Covert Manufacturing Co. as a clerk in the receiving dept. He was the brother of the late Frank, Ralph, James and John Rossetti; the brother-in-law of Susan Rossetti; dear friend of Joe Viola both of Watervliet. The funeral service will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet with a calling hour prior from 10-11 a.m. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watervliet.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 11, 2019