Russell, Robert SCOTIA Robert Russell went to be with our Lord on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the age of 62. He was born into this world son of Anna and Philip Russell of Rotterdam. He attended and graduated from Voorheesville Central Schools. He worked for the New York State Police as a communications specialist, computer operator, and programmer. He lived in Altamont until February 2007 at which point he entered the Pines Nursing home in Catskill and later the Baptist Healthcare Center in Scotia. A special thank you goes out to all the staff at both facilities who kept Bob well cared for and comfortable. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Scott E. and Jenifer M. Russell of New Hartford, N.Y.; loving nephews and niece, Daniel Russell, James Russell and Megan Russell. Graveside funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the Oakwood Cemetery in Troy. Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 9, 2020