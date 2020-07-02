Comproski, Robert S. III LATHAM Robert S. Comproski III, 22, passed away suddenly at his home on Monday, June 29, 2020. He was the most amazing son to Robert and Darlene (Wilkinson); and a loving brother to his devoted sister Kailey. He also leaves behind his beloved dog Toby. Bobby graduated in 2016 from Shaker High School. He currently attended the HVAC program at Hudson Community College. He also worked at Valoze's Greenhouse where he loved working with the flowers and the people he worked with. Bobby was loved by so many. His family and loved ones will remember Bobby for his infectious smile and laughter that so many people admired. Bobby was a kind, compassionate and loving person to all. He always lit up the room with his bright smile and sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. Bobby will also be remembered for his ability to turn any situation into a positive memory, his quick wit and his playful demeanor when surrounded by family and younger cousins. Bobby was an incredible soul blessed with many friends and family that that were enraptured with his charismatic spirit. He spent his time watching sports, listening to music and surrounding himself with friends and family. He was an avid fan of sports and was always rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles, the New York Yankees and the New York Knicks. In addition to his parents and sister, he is survived by his paternal grandmother Marilyn Comproski; his aunts and uncles, William (Cynthia) Wilkinson, Ronald (Helen) Wilkinson, Gary (Carol) Wilkinson, Linda (Dakes) Gaston, Michael Zablocky, Michelle (Timmy) Kilgallon, Michael Comproski, Christopher (Lynn) Comproski, Paul (Tammy) Comproski, Karen Comproski and Kim Comproski; and also many cousins and friends including his beloved friend, Ryan Nicoll. Bobby was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, William and Marion Wilkinson; as well as paternal grandfather Robert Comproski Sr.; and his aunt and godmother Deborah Zablocky. There will be a private ceremony for Bobby this Thursday at Parker Brothers. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, Bobby's family would appreciate donations to The Children's Hospital at Albany Medical Center, 43 New Scotland Ave., MC-119, Albany, NY, 12208. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com
