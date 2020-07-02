1/1
Robert S. Comproski III
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Comproski, Robert S. III LATHAM Robert S. Comproski III, 22, passed away suddenly at his home on Monday, June 29, 2020. He was the most amazing son to Robert and Darlene (Wilkinson); and a loving brother to his devoted sister Kailey. He also leaves behind his beloved dog Toby. Bobby graduated in 2016 from Shaker High School. He currently attended the HVAC program at Hudson Community College. He also worked at Valoze's Greenhouse where he loved working with the flowers and the people he worked with. Bobby was loved by so many. His family and loved ones will remember Bobby for his infectious smile and laughter that so many people admired. Bobby was a kind, compassionate and loving person to all. He always lit up the room with his bright smile and sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. Bobby will also be remembered for his ability to turn any situation into a positive memory, his quick wit and his playful demeanor when surrounded by family and younger cousins. Bobby was an incredible soul blessed with many friends and family that that were enraptured with his charismatic spirit. He spent his time watching sports, listening to music and surrounding himself with friends and family. He was an avid fan of sports and was always rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles, the New York Yankees and the New York Knicks. In addition to his parents and sister, he is survived by his paternal grandmother Marilyn Comproski; his aunts and uncles, William (Cynthia) Wilkinson, Ronald (Helen) Wilkinson, Gary (Carol) Wilkinson, Linda (Dakes) Gaston, Michael Zablocky, Michelle (Timmy) Kilgallon, Michael Comproski, Christopher (Lynn) Comproski, Paul (Tammy) Comproski, Karen Comproski and Kim Comproski; and also many cousins and friends including his beloved friend, Ryan Nicoll. Bobby was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, William and Marion Wilkinson; as well as paternal grandfather Robert Comproski Sr.; and his aunt and godmother Deborah Zablocky. There will be a private ceremony for Bobby this Thursday at Parker Brothers. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, Bobby's family would appreciate donations to The Children's Hospital at Albany Medical Center, 43 New Scotland Ave., MC-119, Albany, NY, 12208. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY 12189-2225
(518) 273-3223
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 1, 2020
Bobby, sorry for your loss. Your family is in my prayers.

Jim OBE OBrien
Jim OBrien
Friend
July 2, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved