Dommer, Robert S. "Scott" ALBANY Robert S. Dommer "Scott", 60 of North Albany, passed away suddenly on Monday, June 22, 2020. Scott was the son of Beverly Dommer and brother of Jeffrey Dommer. He is also survived by his daughter Nicole Brenner (Dane); and his grandchildren, Hayes and Ely. He will also be missed by several aunts, uncles and cousins. Scott was predeceased by his brother Christopher Dommer; and his grandparents, Fred and Mary Glock. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family due to the pandemic. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 28, 2020.