Galusha, Robert S. Sr. EAST BERNE Robert S. Galusha Sr., age 76, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Robert, the son of the late Eugene and Tekla (Korab) Galusha, was born and raised in Guilderland. He served in the U.S. Navy and was employed by General Electric as a machinist for over 30 years. Robert was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved being in the outdoors. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 42 years, Jo-Ann; his brother Eugene; and grandson Aaron. He is survived by his sister Joan (Darrell) Pippin; as well as his children, Michelle Wood, Michael Galusha, Paulette (Sean) Simpson and Robert (Michelle) Galusha Jr. He was the grandfather of Candice, Fallon, Kylee, Isaiah, Jacob, Elizbeth, Benjamin, Laura, Seth, Olivia, and Ethan; great-grandfather of Brendon, Hailey, Ivy, Carlee and Addilyn; cousin of Albert; and an uncle. A graveside service in the Westerlo Rural Cemetery will be held at a future date due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 26, 2020