Lyons, Robert S. Jr. ALBANY The Lyons family mourns the passing of Robert S. Lyons Jr. Bob passed away at home after a brief illness on Saturday, June 27, 2020, surrounded by those who love him most. Although Bob quit school at 16, later earning a GED, he became a successful businessman starting in his youth. He and his wife Myrna worked together until their retirement in 2017. Bob enjoyed traveling with Myrna and his family and visiting his wife's birth country, the Philippines. Bob was very recently baptized and confirmed by Father James Ebert, joined by seminarians Joseph, Stephen and Peter of the Parish of Mater Christi. Bob is survived by Myrna, his wife of 45 years; his daughters, Loida (Keith Lewinter) and Rose (Ryan Kircher). He doted on his grandsons, Joey, Max, and his mini-me, Nate, who was always excited to find a toy under his Grandpa's "magic pillow" during his visits to his grandfather in the past month. The family would like to extend their thanks to Michelle at Dr. John Bashant's office, Dr. Mohamed Younes, Ashanti of Palliative Care and Darren of Hospice Care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Parish of Mater Christi, Hurst Avenue and Hopewell Street, Albany on Thursday at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany on Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. Due to the virus pandemic, current guidelines for facility capacity, etc. will be observed. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. To leave a message of condolence for the family or obtain directions to the funeral home, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.