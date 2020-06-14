Romanow, Robert S. WATERVLIET Robert Stephen Romanow, 67, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Samaritan Hospital in Troy after a long illness with his beloved wife Karen at his side. Bob was born in Manhattan, New York City on August 24, 1952, the son of the late Harold and Ruth Stone Romanow. He was raised in New Rochelle and Montauk, Long Island. He was employed as a real estate manager by the New York State Workers Compensation Board in Albany for over 20 years before retiring in 2008. He was the loving husband of Karen L. Clark Romanow; father of Jennifer (Chris Jones) Christman of Watervliet; brother of John (late Linda) Romanow of Greenwich, Conn. and Lindsey (Linda) Romanow of Big Sur, Calif.; cousin of Beth Stone of Corning, N.Y. He is also survived by the Clark family of New Hampshire, Irene, Lori, Carleen, Maureen, Kim, Jamie and all of his nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his Dachshunds, Wylie and Missy. Bob loved his time spent fishing and going to casinos with Karen. He truly adored her as she adored him. He loved Jennifer and Chris and was proud to be a father to them. He loved the Clark family and going to the family gatherings. He loved his brothers, John and Lindsey; sister-in-law Linda; and his cousin Beth. Bob had a huge heart and a kind and generous soul. He was an amazing husband and father and cherished his family. He will be stopping at the rainbow bridge to get his beloved Dachshunds, Wylie and Missy. He missed them immensely and always spoke of reuniting with them someday. There will be no services per Bob's wishes. We ask that family and friends get together, wherever they may be, celebrate life and drink a toast to your memories of Bob. "How lucky we are to have someone who makes saying goodbye so hard." In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Furry Angels Dachshund Rescue (FADR), 50 Cucumber Hill, Foster, RI 02825 or furryangelsdachshundrescue.com. Arrangements are by the Parker Bros. Memorial in Watervliet. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 14, 2020.