Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 785-8161
Robert S. Rys


1942 - 2020
Rys, Robert S. LATHAM Robert Stanley Rys, 77 of Latham, beloved husband of Julie Anne Guralski Rys, entered into eternal life Monday, March 30, 2020, at Saratoga Hospital. Born in Troy on July 19, 1942, he was the son of the late Stanley and Bernice (Sefcik) Rys. Bob married his beloved Julie Anne Guralski on September 3, 1966, and the two shared a beautiful marriage of over 53 years. Bob was employed by N.Y.S. Dept. of Taxation & Finance in Albany for over 37 years prior to his retirement. Bob had a deep faith in God, was a loving father and grandfather, a caregiver, and enjoyed his day trips. He loved fishing, bowling, Siena basketball, the New York Yankees and the Indianapolis Colts. He was a member of the Holy Names Society at St. Ambrose and enjoyed gardening. But above all, Bob loved his family unconditionally, would do anything for them and never asked for anything in return. Survivors in addition to his wife include his children, Audra (Tom Bouleris) Rys, Gregory (Rachael) Rys, Matthew (Susan) Rys, and Julie (Patrick) McLoughlin; his sister Marilyn (Peter) Barron; and his cherished grandchildren, Isaac, Emma, Jonah, Abby, Danny, Elizabeth, Bridget, Brendan and Liam. He is also survived by his nieces and nephew. The family would like to thank the staff at Wesley Springs for taking care of Bob for the last few months. At a time when social and physical distancing is the safest option for all, a private funeral service will be held Friday at the convenience of the family at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, Latham with Reverend Brian Kelly officiating. A memorial Mass will be held at a date and time to be announced at St. Ambrose Church in Latham. Interment will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Watervliet. Donations in memory of Bob may be made to the Lewy Body Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W. Lilburn, GA, 30047 or to St. Ambrose Church, 347 Old Loudon Rd., Latham, NY, 12110. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 1, 2020
