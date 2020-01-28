|
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church
Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:30 AM
Serrano, Robert ALBANY It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Robert Serrano at St. Peter's Hospital on January 22, 2020. Robert was born January 24, 1956. in Brooklyn, N.Y. In his youth, he led an active, athletic life playing handball and jogging, and spent summers working on a farm in Syracuse through the Fresh Air Fund. He attended the University at Albany and eventually made Albany his forever home. His diagnosis with an eye disease called retinitis pigmentosa, causing him to lose his vision by his mid-40s, did not stop him from living a full life as he faced this challenge fearlessly. Over the years, he owned and managed newsstands under the N.Y.S. Commission for the Blind's Business Enterprise Program. For several years, he also worked for the Northeastern Association for the Blind at its workshop. Robert was a loving member of a large circle of family and close friends. He valued spending time with them sitting around the kitchen table to the soundtrack of salsa music, and entertaining everyone with jokes and lively stories. He was a dog lover and despite his guide dogs' strict diet, he snuck them snacks, albeit not so secretly. He was a Catholic man who led his life by his faith. He was loved by every person who came in contact with him, including all of his doctors and nurses who had cared for him throughout the years. Though life may have thrown him curveballs, he taught all of those around him to always find a positive outlook, be brave, and put family first. Most of all, we remember how devoted of a husband and father Robert was. His love truly was a unifying force for his family. He gave limitless, unwavering support to the family he cherished and together, they were complete. The moments that were treasured the most, were the times spent simply with his wife and daughter. He is survived by his wife Margarita Serrano; and his daughter Amanda (Roberto Alex) Serrano. He is also survived by his son Narciso (Ana) Serrano (from a previous marriage); siblings, Marilyn Ramos, Elizabeth Serrano, Antonia (Tony) Clemente, Irene (Freddy) Roman, and Edward (Roseanna) Serrano; in addition to many beloved nieces, nephews, granddaughter, close friends, and dog, Yogi. He was predeceased by his mother and father, Constancia Rodriguez and Antonio Serrano; his sister Betsaida Serrano; and his guide dogs Eagle and Grady. The Serrano family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Albany Memorial Hospital's Heart Program Infusion Unit for their compassionate care and treatment. The viewing will be held at Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home, 4123 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11232, on Tuesday, January 28, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. The funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, January 29, at 10 a.m. at St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church, 352 42nd St, Brooklyn, NY 11232 with the burial at 11:30 a.m. in Green-Wood Cemetery 500 25th St, Brooklyn, NY 11232. The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, Yorktown Heights, NY, in Robert's name for the impact his guide dogs made in his life. https://www.guidingeyes.org
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 28, 2020
