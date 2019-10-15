Bell, Robert Sidney LATHAM Robert Sidney Bell, 57, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Robert was the son of the late Donald and Theresa Bell. Robert was the devoted husband to Michele Bell. They were married 33 years.Robert was a loving, fun spirited person, that made everyone laugh. Robert's light of his life was his beloved wife, Michele, his children, grandchildren and family. He enjoyed spending time at his camp on the Great Sacandaga Lake serving "mind eraser cocktails" to the "camp family." Robert also enjoyed his Harley Davidson motorcycle and was a talented welder. Robert was a great animated story teller and willing to help those in need. Robert is survived by his children, Andrew, Alyssa (Ryan) Bakerian, and Samantha; his grandchildren, Ava and Deklan; his brothers, Tim (Tina) and Scott Bell; and many loving relatives and friends. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, on Thursday, October 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. Inurnment will take place privately at a later date. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 15, 2019