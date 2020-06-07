Williams, Robert Stanley ALBANY Robert Stanley Williams was born on September 24, 1956. He grew up in Albany, and was the son of Robert A. and Dorothy Williams. He passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on June 2, 2020. Bob was a 1975 graduate of A.H.S. and his career as an electrician, for New York State, spanned 30 years concluding with service as a CSEA treasurer. A friendly and familiar sight to his colleagues, he regularly walked the downtown state office campus and fondly earned the nickname, "Walkin' Bob." Inspired by his passion for tasty foods, Bob went on to earn a culinary arts degree from S.C.C. in 2012 and spent many weekends and holidays creating thoughtful and delicious meals for his family. He pursued another passion for thoroughbred racing when he became a partner in Hobby Horse Stables and experienced the joy of watching his horses race at Belmont, Aqueduct, The Finger Lakes, and Saratoga Race Course. He could often be found sitting under the shade of a favorite tree at the Saratoga Backstretch. In honor of his father's World War II service, Bob was a member of the Sons of American Legion Zaloga Post 1520. There, he supported veteran's programs and shared happy times with good friends, including Richard Trudeau. Bob was loyal and generous to his friends and family and brought much joy through his quick humor and laughter. He will be greatly missed. He was predeceased by his father, Robert A. Williams. Bob is survived by his mother Dorothy Williams; his sister Deborah (Peter Sawchuk) Williams; his niece Caylen (Eric Holtz) Sawchuk, as well as a large extended family. A small, private service will be held in the Albany Rural Cemetery. Donations may be made in Roberts name to: Sons Squadron 1520, American Legion Zaloga Post, 4 Everett Rd. Ext., Albany, NY, 12205.