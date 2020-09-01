Stein, Robert Jr. ALBANY Robert Stein Jr. passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 29, 2020, after a long illness. Bob was born in Albany in 1942, the son of Nona and Robert Stein. He was a graduate of the Albany Academy and University of Vermont. Bob married the love of his life, Jane Grossman, in 1964 and together they raised three sons, Rob, Dan and Josh. Bob's life was highlighted by his love for his family. He was an ardent supporter of the New York Mets from the beginning and loved taking his sons and grandchildren to the games. He also appreciated Broadway shows. Bob and Jane enjoyed trips to Maine and extensive European travel and Caribbean cruises. He was an avid reader and movie buff. Bob was a kind and gentle soul and an ardent supporter of human rights. He will be warmly remembered by his family, Jane Stein, Rob Stein (Thao Tran) of Newport Beach, Calif., Dan Stein (Denise) of Glenmont, Josh Stein (Lyndsay) of Niskayuna; grandchildren, Andrew and Rachel Stein, Ella and Camden Stein; and his sister Susan Backer of Slingerlands. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to make contributions consider, Regional Food Bank of Northeastern NY or Community Hospice Inn.