Robert Stephen "Bob" Washock Jr.
1961 - 2020
Washock, Robert Stephen "Bob" Jr. NAZARETH, Pa. Robert Stephen "Bob" Washock Jr., 59, of Nazareth, Pa., passed away on, Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Center in Cedar Crest. Bob was born in Troy on January 30, 1961, a son of Katherine V. (Riley) Behan, of Troy, and the late Robert S. Washock. He was the loving husband of Carrie (Farero) Washock. They would have celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary on October 18th. Bob was employed as an equipment manager for the Hanson / Heidelberg Group in Fogelsville, Pa. He was a 1979 graduate of La Salle Institute in Troy. Bob proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of the Dyle E Bray VFW Post 739 in Bangor, Pa. where he was the quartermaster and treasure of the Home Association. In addition to his wife Carrie, and mother Katherine, Bob is survived by a daughter, Bridget Washock; two sons, Colin Washock and Brendan Washock, husband of Meaghan; three brothers, Gary, Kevin, and Brian Washock; and three grandchildren, Jayson, Braeden, Mckenzie. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dyle E. Bray VFW Post 739, Attention Home Association, 202 Veterans Rd., Bangor, PA, 18013. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Village of Johnsonville, Pa. Online condolences may be offered at gaffneyparsons.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc - Bangor
4 Lillian Lane
Bangor, PA 18013
(610) 588-2128
Memories & Condolences

October 8, 2020
Carrie so sorry for your loss. My condolences to you and family. Bob was a great guy.
Debra Baker
Friend
October 8, 2020
We are so sorry to hear this. Bob was such a great guy! We will always cherish our last visit with him, Carrie and his mom out here in Washington. His humor and kindness will stay in our hearts. Light up heaven, Bob! Our prayers are with all of his family.
Terry and dawn Walters
Family
October 8, 2020
RIP Bobby , fair winds Seabee . Larry Ray .
Larry Ray
Military
October 8, 2020
So terribly saddened of the news. I knew Bob briefly in the Navy Seabees. I was very fortunate to have enjoyed having breakfast with Bob at a Seabee Swarm breakfast last year.
Richard Reohr
Military
October 8, 2020
Carrie and family, Sorry for your loss, Bob was a good friend and will be greatly missed. Frank Stiles and Deb Pysher
Debra L. Pysher
Friend
October 8, 2020
Buddy sorry for your lost
Lou Caruso
Friend
October 8, 2020
CARRIE, YOU HAVE MY DEEPEST SYMPATHIES. BOR WAS ONE OF THE BEST FRIENDS I EVER HAD.
HE CARED FOR ME ,HELPING ME WITH MY HEALTH PROBLEMS.
DONALD JONES
Friend
October 8, 2020
I got to know Bob threw the vfw , he was a great guy. He will be dearly missed by us all . Till we meet again
Wolf man Bob.
Keith
Friend
October 8, 2020
Carrie, Bridget, Colin, Brendan we are so sorry for your lose, bob was a great brother, we have so many memories to make us smile. The Washock’s Gary, Susie, Belinda, Melissa.
Washock&#8217;s
Brother
October 8, 2020
Rest In Peace Bob.
Mike and Patti Stimpfl
Friend
October 8, 2020
Carrie and Family- so very sorry for your loss. Sr. Chief was a good friend and mentor to me in the all too short 10 years that I was privileged to know him.
Steve Weaver
Friend
October 8, 2020
Bob was a good guy as all the Washock's are, you will be missed Rest in peace Brother Seabee.
Robert Gerasia
Military
October 8, 2020
Carrie and family sorry for your loss Bob was a good friend and will be greatly missed.
Vincent Pagano
Friend
October 8, 2020
So sorry to hear of Bob's passing. My condolences to Carrie & family
Jeanne Miller
Friend
October 8, 2020
Sorry for your lost,my thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
CATHY Holmes DeLong
Family
October 8, 2020
Carrie and family,
My heart breaks for you. Everyone loved Bob and will be truly missed. God bless you and your family.
Lyna Tyndale
Friend
October 8, 2020
Bob was such a pleasure to work with, My heart is forever broken. He will be missed beyond words. He always made us smile in the hardest situations. My heart goes out to his wife Carrie and entire family. My thoughts and prayers are with you all!
Kelly Burright
Coworker
