Washock, Robert Stephen "Bob" Jr. NAZARETH, Pa. Robert Stephen "Bob" Washock Jr., 59, of Nazareth, Pa., passed away on, Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Center in Cedar Crest. Bob was born in Troy on January 30, 1961, a son of Katherine V. (Riley) Behan, of Troy, and the late Robert S. Washock. He was the loving husband of Carrie (Farero) Washock. They would have celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary on October 18th. Bob was employed as an equipment manager for the Hanson / Heidelberg Group in Fogelsville, Pa. He was a 1979 graduate of La Salle Institute in Troy. Bob proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of the Dyle E Bray VFW Post 739 in Bangor, Pa. where he was the quartermaster and treasure of the Home Association. In addition to his wife Carrie, and mother Katherine, Bob is survived by a daughter, Bridget Washock; two sons, Colin Washock and Brendan Washock, husband of Meaghan; three brothers, Gary, Kevin, and Brian Washock; and three grandchildren, Jayson, Braeden, Mckenzie. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dyle E. Bray VFW Post 739, Attention Home Association, 202 Veterans Rd., Bangor, PA, 18013. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Village of Johnsonville, Pa. Online condolences may be offered at gaffneyparsons.com