Robert "Bob" Sternfeld

Service Information
Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
649 Washington Ave
Albany, NY
12206
(518)-438-1002
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
649 Washington Ave
Albany, NY 12206
Obituary
Sternfeld, Robert "Bob" HALFMOON Robert "Bob" Sternfeld of Halfmoon, died suddenly at his residence on Monday morning, July 1, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda- Rose Smuckler Sternfeld. He was the son of Aileen Sternfeld and the late Ed Sternfeld. Bob was predeceased by his sister, Lisa Goldberg. Services at the Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Ave., Albany on Wednesday, July 3, at 11:30 a.m. Interment to follow in the Workmen's Circle in Guilderland. A full obituary will appear in Wednesdays newspaper. Please visit, levinememorialchapel.com for further information.

Published in Albany Times Union on July 2, 2019
