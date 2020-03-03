Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Stewart. View Sign Service Information Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12205 (518)-869-1005 Send Flowers Obituary

Stewart, Robert LOUDONVILLE Robert Stewart, 74, of Loudonville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Roy and Theresa Mente Stewart. Bob served in the U.S. Army from 1963-1966. He was a letter carrier with U.S. Postal Service for 38 years. Bob is a cherished life member of the Shaker Rd. Fire Dept. where he served in many capacities including president, chairman of the board and treasurer. Bob's most treasured time was attending his grandchildren's activities and events. He enjoyed traveling, working hard and helping his son installing fencing. Bob enjoyed all sports and was a big fan of the N.Y. Giants, Boston Red Sox and college basketball. The Stewart family offers their sincere heartfelt thank you to Community Hospice of Albany. He was the beloved husband of Patricia Jones Stewart. Bob was the devoted father of Terri (Joe) Reagan, Robert T. (Karen) Stewart and Kelli (Hank) Ouderkirk. He was the grandfather of Samantha, Easton, Haley, Dalton, Karley, Tyler, Jonathan, Zachary and Matthew. Bob was the brother of Patricia Stewart, Leon Stewart, Virginia Phillips, Susanne Briggs, Joanne Burnash, Jeanette Frey, Christine Rivers, Kathleen Morrison, and the late Judith Lawton and Nancy King. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Bob's family on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11:30 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, Loudonville. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association ( www.diabetes.org ). Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 3, 2020

