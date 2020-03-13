Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" Sullivan. View Sign Service Information Meyers Funeral Home, Ltd. 741 Delaware Avenue Delmar , NY 12054 (518)-439-5560 Send Flowers Obituary

Sullivan, Robert "Bob" DELMAR Robert "Bob" Sullivan, 84 of Delmar, passed away at home on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Robert was born on July 17, 1935, in Poughkeepsie. He was a graduate of Bethlehem Central High School in Delmar, and Sage College of Albany, where he lived for much of his adult life before moving to Madison, Miss. and eventually retiring in Deerfield Beach, Fla. Robert worked for many years in the accounting department at the Delaware and Hudson Railroad Company headquarters in Albany, rising to the position of comptroller. Robert was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Jacqueline "Jacque" Sullivan; a loving daughter-in-law Carla Sullivan of Boca Raton, Fla.; as well as his parents, John and Marie Sullivan, also of Delmar. He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Michael (Dianne), Kathleen, Patrick (Amy), Scott (Susie), and Timothy (Jeanne); eleven grandchildren, Michael Jr., Matthew, Emily, John, David, Melissa, Jessica, Christina, Andrew, Ryan and Kevin; and ten great-grandchildren. Robert is also survived by a sister Margaret Sippel; two brothers, John (Patricia) and Richard (Karen); and many cousins, nephews and nieces. One of Robert's favorite events to attend was the annual Sullivan Reunion, which brought together large numbers of family members from across the country. He also enjoyed his long retirement in South Florida, where he and his wife were visited often by family and friends. No funeral service is being held at this time, as a memorial service will be performed at a later date.







