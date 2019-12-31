|
Collins, Robert "Bob" T. SCHODACK Robert "Bob" T. Collins, 81, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019, after suffering a long illness of Alzheimer's/Lewy body dementia and severe heart trauma. Robert was born on April 9, 1938 and was the son of the late George V. and the late Margaret (O'Brien) Collins.Additionally he is predeceased by his siblings, Margaret, George Jr., Richard and Alan. Bob was retired from Continental Can Co. and Progresso foods. He enjoyed attending the races at Lebanon Valley, watching NASCAR on TV and NFL football, mainly the Indianapolis/Baltimore Colts. He was also a New York Yankees fan and enjoyed watching the WWE/wrestling Survivors include his wife of 46 years Sandra J. (Sanchez) Collins; his sister, Georgette Byers, his children, Robert Jr. (Millie), Donna (Rodney), Ellen, Corinne, Michael (Connie), John (Michelle) and Scott (Amiee), Richard (Amy) Bond and Steven (Tanya) Bond Collins. Grandchildren, Ashley and Matthew Collins, Ken, Henry, Zachary, Jacob and Rebecca Bond. He is also survived by his faithful puppy Precious; and many nieces, nephews and inlaws and friends At the families request there will be no services. For those who knew him and loved him please remember him as the caring person that he was. He wasn't perfect but his heart was always where it needed to be.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 31, 2019