Dwyer, Robert T. "Bob" NEWCOMB Robert T. "Bob" Dwyer, 91 of Newcomb, N.Y. died on Friday, April 17, 2020, in Clifton Park, in the loving care of his family. Bob was born in Albany on June 11, 1928, and was the son of the late Thomas F. and Mildred Peter Dwyer. He was a graduate of Castleton Union High School. He was a Korean War veteran who honorably served in the U.S. Army from 1950 - 1952. He was the beloved husband of Helen Reepmeyer Dwyer, whom he married on December 24, 1950, they enjoyed 70 years of marriage. In Bob and Helen's early years, they resided in Castleton-on-Hudson, then Loudonville for 25 years where they raised their children, and lastly retired to Newcomb. Bob retired as vice-president from Iroquois Millwork in Albany after 38 years of dedicated service. Following his retirement, he spent 13 years working for N.Y.S. D.E.C. on Long Island in Lake George. He was a member of the N.R.A. (lifetime), American Legion, V.F.W., and a longtime member of the Goodnow Flow Association in Newcomb where he served many years on their board of directors. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, but most important to him was spending time with his family. Bob was the devoted father of Gail Benmosche (Michael) of Clifton Park, Beth Renehan (Todd) of Malvern, Pa. and Bonnie Buckley (Matt) of Waterford; cherished grandfather of Adam Riley, Mark, T.J. and Maggie Renehan, Melissa, Matthew and Nicholas Buckley; and great-grandfather of Aiden, Jackson and Jamie Buckley. He was predeceased by his sister, Elizabeth Dwyer Bobo of Starke, Fla. Due to the limitations of the coronavirus, funeral services will be private for immediate family on Thursday in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9, Clifton Park. Interment will be in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 or http://legacy.givetocommunityhospice.org For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 20, 2020