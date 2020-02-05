Robert T. Kove

Guest Book
  • "We will miss Bob. The four of us had many good times and we..."
    - Elizabeth Kirk
  • "In this world of ours, this dedicated man was a prince..."
    - Keith Vosburgh
Service Information
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-West Chapel
521 West Main St
North Adams, MA
01247
(413)-663-6523
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-West Chapel
521 West Main St
North Adams, MA 01247
View Map
Liturgy
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kove, Robert T. SANDY SPRING, Md. Robert T. Kove, 85 of Sandy Spring, Md. died on January 27, 2020. Bob was born on May 8, 1934, in Albany to Theodore and Dorothy (Vani) Kove. Bob graduated from Albany High School in 1952, where he was a standout athlete in baseball and football. He graduated from Siena College and served in the Marines as an officer. He worked as a math teacher at Drury High School in North Adams for over 30 years. Bob is survived by his wife Paula of Sandy Springs, Md.; daughter Jennifer (Eric) Rose of Ashland, Mass. and daughter Pamela (Dan) Maher of Ashton, Md.; brother Tim of Albany; sister Cynthia (Steve) Humphrey of South Carolina. He also leaves grandchildren, Rebecca and Brian of Ashland, Mass., and Jackson and Mason of Ashton, Md.; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Anita of Kingston, Mass. Calling hours are 4-7 p.m. at Flynn and Dagnoli Funeral Home in North Adams on Thursday, February 6, with a Mass and burial on February 7.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 5, 2020
bullet U.S. Marines
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.