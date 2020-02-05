Kove, Robert T. SANDY SPRING, Md. Robert T. Kove, 85 of Sandy Spring, Md. died on January 27, 2020. Bob was born on May 8, 1934, in Albany to Theodore and Dorothy (Vani) Kove. Bob graduated from Albany High School in 1952, where he was a standout athlete in baseball and football. He graduated from Siena College and served in the Marines as an officer. He worked as a math teacher at Drury High School in North Adams for over 30 years. Bob is survived by his wife Paula of Sandy Springs, Md.; daughter Jennifer (Eric) Rose of Ashland, Mass. and daughter Pamela (Dan) Maher of Ashton, Md.; brother Tim of Albany; sister Cynthia (Steve) Humphrey of South Carolina. He also leaves grandchildren, Rebecca and Brian of Ashland, Mass., and Jackson and Mason of Ashton, Md.; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Anita of Kingston, Mass. Calling hours are 4-7 p.m. at Flynn and Dagnoli Funeral Home in North Adams on Thursday, February 6, with a Mass and burial on February 7.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 5, 2020