Robert T. Malinski
Malinski, Robert T. GUILDERLAND Robert T. Malinski, 87 of Guilderland, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Evergreen Commons. Robert was born in Albany, the son of the late Anthony and Marie (Nardolillo) Malinski. He served in the Navy from 1950 to 1954 during the Korean War and served on two aircraft carriers. He retired as a C.D.L. examiner/inspector for New York State D.M.V. He was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Joan M. Malinski in August; and a brother James Malinski. Survivors include his sister-in-law, Joan Malinski; and dear friends, Mike (Yvonne) Sgambelluri, and Richard (Carol) Sleasman. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours on Wednesday from 2:30-4:30 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 4:30 p.m. in the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc. Due to COVID-19, masks are required along with social distancing. Friends may also attend virtually via Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83477993173. Burial will be in the Saratoga National Cemetery on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bob's name to woundedwarriorproject.org/donate or by calling 1-855-448-3997.






Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Calling hours
02:30 - 04:30 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
4
Funeral service
04:30 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
5
Burial
01:30 PM
Saratoga National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
