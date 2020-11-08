1/1
Robert T. Ray
Ray, Robert T. NEW YORK, N.Y. Robert T. Ray, 55, died suddenly at home on Monday, November 2, 2020. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late John and Florence (McCloskey) Ray. Rob grew up in Castleton, attended Maple Hill High School and was a graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology. An accomplished athlete, he lettered in soccer, basketball, and baseball in high school, and also played college baseball. After graduation, he settled in Washington D.C. for several years, working in I.T. sales including stints for IBM and G.E. Rob moved to Manhattan in 2001 where he continued his career in I.T. sales, lastly working as an account executive for VoltDB, Inc. He was a fun and lovable guy and will be missed by all who knew him. Rob is survived by his siblings, Kathleen (William) Crawford, John (Meg), Vincent, Martin, Richard "Willy" (Pam), James (Ann), and Daniel; 14 nieces and nephews, several cousins and many faithful friends. Due to the pandemic, funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
