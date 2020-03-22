|
|
Suppies, Robert "Bob" T. Jr. WATERFORD Robert "Bob" T. Suppies, Jr., 72, passed away at home on March 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Albany on February 2, 1948, he was the son of Robert Suppies Sr. and the late Viola Shaw. He was raised in Staatsburg, N.Y. and a graduate from Franklin Delano Roosevelt High School in 1967. Bob went on to attend the State University of Delhi studying food service management. Bob later enlisted in the Army National Guard in 1970. Since 1975 he began a lifelong career in the food service industry in various capacities: from managing food service at Rockefeller Center's NBC Commissary, operating his own restaurant: the Mauritius Inlet in Poughkeepsie N.Y., instructing at the Culinary Institute of America to his most recent position in food sales with his Hudson Valley Food Broker Family. Bob was the tomato guy- he loved all things "Stanislaus" sauce. One of his many hobbies was boating, he had a passion for being on the water. His passion led him to proudly own and operate the first tour boat company in Troy, the Cape Islander. The Cape Islander also led him to meet his wife Angela, they married in March of 1990. Much of Bob's life was dedicated to his family. He most enjoyed hosting family gatherings and cooking magnificent dinners for all to enjoy. He loved spending time in Lake George in the summer time, puttering around the boat, having cook-outs, relaxing at the Georgian and enjoying his boater friends. Bob also loved traveling to Florida to visit his family and friends. He especially enjoyed visiting his mother on Anna Maria Island and was a proud member of the Anna Maria Island Moose Lodge. He had a passion for music and telling everyone to take it easy. He loved watching the New York Yankees play baseball and had a passion for hockey - he was proud to tell you that he was the former head coach of Culinary Institute's hockey team. Bob is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 30 years, Angela Dinardo-Suppies of Waterford; his father Robert T. Suppies, Sr. formerly of Staatsburg; his sister Jessie Elliott (Steven) of North Carolina; and his step-father Eric Jautz of Anna Maria Island. Left to cherish his memory are his children: Nicholas Davey (Krissie), Elizabeth Seward (Jason) and Brendan Suppies (Marisa) all from Waterford. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Drew James Davey and Ty Daniel Davey. In addition, Bob is survived by his mother-in-law Geraldine Dinardo of Troy; his aunt Jean Landi of Poughkeepsie; and his aunt Virginia Suppies of Kingston; his sisters-in-law, Joanne Christensen (Dave) of Ballston Spa, Christine Dinardo of Green Island; and brother-in-law Joseph Dinardo of Troy in addition to several loving nieces and nephews. Special thanks to all the staff on D4 - East at the Albany Medical Center and Dr. Kambam and her staff at NYOH for their wonderful care and compassion to our Dad over the course of multiple hospital visits during his yearlong fierce battle of Pancreatic cancer. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to the Regional Foodbank of Northeastern New York at 965 Albany-Shaker Road Latham, NY 12110. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 22, 2020