Wessels, Robert T. Sr. SCHENECTADY Robert T. Wessels Sr., 70, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Born in Troy he was the son of the late Margaret and William Wessels. He is survived by his wife, Dawn Wessels; and stepdaughter, Dawn Shanahan (Jason). In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by his children, Robert T. Wessels Jr. (Claire) and Leeander Essenter (Tom). He was the love "Opa" to Ryleigh and Molly Wessels. Robert is also survived by siblings, Patricia Large (Ken), Lynn Marie O'Brien (the late William) and Thomas Wessels (Alyce) and several nieces and nephews. Robert was predeceased by his brother William Wessels. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, September 22, from 2-5 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd, Watervliet. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery. To leave special message for the family online please visit, NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 20, 2019