Robert Thomas Seney Jr.
Seney, Robert Thomas Jr. RENSSELAER Robert Thomas Seney Jr., or Bob familiarly, passed away on July 4, 2020. Born the eldest son of Robert and Edith Seney, Bob shared the limelight with his adored siblings, Debbie, Lindy, Laurie, Lissa, Amy, Dan, Matt, Margie, and James, all raised on Third Street in Rensselaer. Bob's love of the ever-growing Seney family was closely followed by his love of the arts; specifically, listening to, playing, and creating music. From the 1960s onward, you could hear Bob in some of the following bands: Reeves Nevo & The Cinch, Slop Hopkins & the Hob Goblins, Grand Street and last, but not least, The BS Orchestra. Bob is survived by many bandmates, lifelong friends, siblings, nieces, nephews; former wife Kit; daughters, Lily and Ally; and his beloved granddaughter Ryan. Other than his musical prowess, Bob is remembered for his imaginative ability, intelligence, unique sense of humor, contagious laugh, and larger-than-life smile. To honor Bob, please join us for "BS Fest," the encore celebration of his life, on October 4, at 2 p.m. in Riverfront Park in Rensselaer. If you would like to participate please contact Ally at alexandra.seney@gmail.com.


Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Riverfront Park
