Tromans, Robert "Bob" MELROSE Robert W. "Bob" Tromans, 75, with his '55 Chevy, "Bobby's Girl," passed away on October 1, 2020, at his residence in Melrose. Bob leaves his wife of 39 years, Betsy (Cipperly) Tromans; his children, Kim, Jason, and Brian Tromans and Cara (Geoffrey) Sherwood, five grandchildren, and a great-grandchild; a brother, John Tromans; and a sister, Leona McKelvey. He was predeceased by his parents, the late John H. and Leona (Titcomb) Tromans; and a brother, James Tromans. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to all the first responders who assisted at their residence on October 1. In keeping with Bob's wishes, a private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to either the Raymertown Volunteer Fire Company, the Pittstown Volunteer Emergency Corps., or the Ronald McDonald House, c/o the Tromans Family, 358 Johnson Hill Road, Hoosick Falls, NY, 12090.