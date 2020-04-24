Marini, Robert V. Sr. ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. Robert V. Marini Sr., "Senior" of Loudonville passed away on April 22, 2020, at his home in St. Petersburg, Fla. at the age of 74. Born in Yonkers, the esteemed founder of Robert Marini Builders garnered a distinguished and unmatched reputation in the Capital District as one of the leading home builders of his time. Pride, honor and integrity were the foundation of his life. A devoted grandfather of seven, Senior spent his viable years with his wife Nancy participating in his grandchildren's lives, as well as, being an active member of the WAIBS, golfing with his friends, and playing craps at casinos. Up to his last day, Senior remained a jovial man with a big smile who enjoyed life and always made everyone laugh. Bob is survived by his devoted and loving wife Nancy (LedDuke) of 54 years; and his four children, Robert Jr. (Monica), Michael (Kimberly), Steven (Lisa), and his attentive son Joseph (Tony). His love continues for his grandchildren, Jessica, Hailey, Justin (Fallon), Brandon (Lexee), Nicholas, Megan, Tyle; and his great-grandchild Aurelia. He was the brother of Richard Marini (Frannie); papa of Denver and Arden Medick; and notable and loyal friend of Ronald Pettograsso (Bonnie). Bob joins his parents, Alfred and Iris; his brother Peter; and his beloved friend, The Honorable Philip Caponera in eternal rest. A private, closed funeral is planned at the Anderson McQueen Funeral Home in St. Petersburg, Fla. When it is safe to do so, a Catholic memorial service in St. Pius X Church in Loudonville will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a donation to in Bob's memory. A link has been set up at http://giftfunds.stjude.org/robertmarini
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 24, 2020