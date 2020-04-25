Guest Book View Sign Service Information Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home 2201 Dr. MLK St. North St. Petersburg , FL 33704 (727)-822-2059 Send Flowers Obituary

Marini, Robert V. Sr. ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. Robert V. Marini Sr., "Senior" of Loudonville passed away on April 22, 2020, at his home in St. Petersburg, Fla. at the age of 74. Born in Yonkers, the esteemed founder of Robert Marini Builders garnered a distinguished and unmatched reputation in the Capital District as one of the leading home builders of his time. Pride, honor and integrity were the foundation of his life. A devoted grandfather of seven, Senior spent his viable years with his wife Nancy participating in his grandchildren's lives, as well as, being an active member of the WAIBS, golfing with his friends, and playing craps at casinos. Up to his last day, Senior remained a jovial man with a big smile who enjoyed life and always made everyone laugh. Bob is survived by his devoted and loving wife Nancy (LedDuke) of 54 years; and his four children, Robert Jr. (Monica), Michael (Kimberly), Steven (Lisa), and his attentive son Joseph (Tony). His love continues for his grandchildren, Jessica, Hailey, Justin (Fallon), Brandon (Lexee), Nicholas, Megan, Tyle; and his great-grandchild Aurelia. He was the brother of Richard Marini (Frannie); special uncle of Tim Medick; papa of Denver and Arden Medick; and notable and loyal friend of Ronald Pettograsso (Bonnie). Bob joins his parents, Alfred and Iris; his brother Peter; and his beloved friend, The Honorable Philip Caponera in eternal rest. A private, closed funeral is planned at the Anderson McQueen Funeral Home in St. Petersburg, Fla. When it is safe to do so, a Catholic memorial service in St. Pius X Church in Loudonville will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a donation to in Bob's memory. A link has been set up at



Marini, Robert V. Sr. ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. Robert V. Marini Sr., "Senior" of Loudonville passed away on April 22, 2020, at his home in St. Petersburg, Fla. at the age of 74. Born in Yonkers, the esteemed founder of Robert Marini Builders garnered a distinguished and unmatched reputation in the Capital District as one of the leading home builders of his time. Pride, honor and integrity were the foundation of his life. A devoted grandfather of seven, Senior spent his viable years with his wife Nancy participating in his grandchildren's lives, as well as, being an active member of the WAIBS, golfing with his friends, and playing craps at casinos. Up to his last day, Senior remained a jovial man with a big smile who enjoyed life and always made everyone laugh. Bob is survived by his devoted and loving wife Nancy (LedDuke) of 54 years; and his four children, Robert Jr. (Monica), Michael (Kimberly), Steven (Lisa), and his attentive son Joseph (Tony). His love continues for his grandchildren, Jessica, Hailey, Justin (Fallon), Brandon (Lexee), Nicholas, Megan, Tyle; and his great-grandchild Aurelia. He was the brother of Richard Marini (Frannie); special uncle of Tim Medick; papa of Denver and Arden Medick; and notable and loyal friend of Ronald Pettograsso (Bonnie). Bob joins his parents, Alfred and Iris; his brother Peter; and his beloved friend, The Honorable Philip Caponera in eternal rest. A private, closed funeral is planned at the Anderson McQueen Funeral Home in St. Petersburg, Fla. When it is safe to do so, a Catholic memorial service in St. Pius X Church in Loudonville will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a donation to in Bob's memory. A link has been set up at http://giftfunds.stjude.org/robertmarini Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home St. Petersburg , FL (727) 822-2059 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.