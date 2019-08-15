Barbour, Robert W. DELTONA, Fla. Robert "Bob" William Barbour, 78 of Deltona, passed, surrounded by his loving family at AdventHealth Fish Memorial Hospital in Orange City, Fla. on August 10, 2019. Born and raised in Poestenkill, he was the son of Evelyn Hoffay-Kenny and Harry Barbour. He spoke often of how he loved the time spent with his beloved Mini and "Dad" Hoffay. He was a 1959 graduate of Averill Park High school where he met his high school sweetheart, Margaret "Marge" Flanagan, whom he married soon after. Bob served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1963 where he primarily was assigned to the USS Forrestal as a member of the flight deck crew. He was a lineman for Niagara Mohawk Power Company for 30 years. Upon his retirement, he moved to Florida and drove school bus for Volusia County Schools. Bob loved sports and in his earlier years spent time snowmobiling, camping and boating on Crystal Lake with his family. On fall Saturdays, he could be found watching college football. He was a life member of the Elks, USS Forrestal Association, Sullivan Jones Post 7466 VFW and was a volunteer fireman for the Averill Park Fire Department. He felt his greatest accomplishment was his family and was fondly known as Pop. He is survived by his loving wife of the last 13 years, Louise Barbour; his devoted children, Colleen "Bitsy" Ketchum, Michelle Smead (Kevin) and Scott Barbour (Kathy); his stepsons, Timothy Verkamp (Susan) and Ryan Williams (Krista); his beloved grandchildren, Teresa Baker (Dan) Danielle Igoe (Vinny), Robert Barbour (Kelly) Andrew Smead, Alexa Smead, Trevor Ketchum, Teagan Ketchum, Henry Verkamp, Rylan Williams and Jackson Williams; six great-grandchildren; his siblings, Suzanne Baker (Bill) and Mark Gunther (Linda); his aunt Janet Hoffman; several nieces and nephews and his beloved Bridie. He was predeceased by his wife of 44 years, Margaret Barbour; and his parents. The family would like to thank the amazing hospital staff in the I.C.U. and Hospice Unit for their excellent care. Bob's life will be honored at a graveside memorial service at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 6, in Deland Memorial Gardens, 600 E. Beresford Avenue. In lieu of flowers and in honor of his military service, donations may be made to The Gary Sinise Foundation at garysinisefoundation.org. Visit perrykomdat.com for a private guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 15, 2019