1/1
Robert W. Campbell Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Campbell, Robert W. Jr. ALBANY Robert W. Campbell Jr., 62, passed away on April 3, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19. Robbie was a beloved son, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. He enjoyed the outdoors, reading, and road trips to visit family. As a child he attended Parson's Child and Family Center, and then progressed to the day habilitation program at Warren-Washington-Albany County ARC which he attended for all his adult life. Robert was the son of Robert W. Campbell, Sr. and Lona Wiggins Campbell, who both were longtime members of St. John's-St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church in Albany and residents of Selkirk. Robert was also predeceased by his brother, Charles F. Campbell. Robert is survived by his brother Kenneth, who also attends the Warren-Washington-Albany County ARC and resides in Guilderland; his sister Sally Campbell-Lee (Charles) of Chicago; and a nephew, Christopher; and niece, Shelby Lee. Funeral services will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made to the Warren Washington Albany County ARC at www.aarc.org. Online condolences may be offered at www.danielkeenanfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
490 Delaware Avenue
Albany, NY 12209
(518) 463-1594
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved