Campbell, Robert W. Jr. ALBANY Robert W. Campbell Jr., 62, passed away on April 3, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19. Robbie was a beloved son, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. He enjoyed the outdoors, reading, and road trips to visit family. As a child he attended Parson's Child and Family Center, and then progressed to the day habilitation program at Warren-Washington-Albany County ARC which he attended for all his adult life. Robert was the son of Robert W. Campbell, Sr. and Lona Wiggins Campbell, who both were longtime members of St. John's-St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church in Albany and residents of Selkirk. Robert was also predeceased by his brother, Charles F. Campbell. Robert is survived by his brother Kenneth, who also attends the Warren-Washington-Albany County ARC and resides in Guilderland; his sister Sally Campbell-Lee (Charles) of Chicago; and a nephew, Christopher; and niece, Shelby Lee. Funeral services will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made to the Warren Washington Albany County ARC at www.aarc.org
. Online condolences may be offered at www.danielkeenanfuneralhome.com